Luke Kuechly's Message to Shaq Thompson

With Luke Kuechly gone, Shaq Thompson will be the new face of the Panther defense. Kuechly will certainly be missed from this defense moving forward, considering that he is easily one of the greatest players to ever wear the black and blue. Kuechly called it a career after eight incredible seasons in Carolina. He is still around the organization because of his role as a scout and will likely continue to be an important voice of influence for the team. However, this is now Shaq Thompson's defense. He will have to carry the torch in order for the Panthers to win games this season.

Thompson's leadership will be important for this young team, especially considering that many of the veterans from last year are no longer around. When Thompson was asked about what he has learned from Kuechly, here is what he had to say:

"I just gotta lead by example. That’s what Luke did. Luke wasn’t a ‘rah-rah’ guy but when he needed to speak up, his presence was felt and that’s kinda how I followed in the same way behind him. Me and Luke had a little conversation. I’m not TD (Thomas Davis). I’m not Luke. I’m Shaq. So, he told me to go out there and be Shaq. Play like Shaq.”

Nothing more needs to be said. If Thompson plays like himself, he should not have many problems to deal with on the field. Last season, he produced 109 tackles (11 TFL's) and three sacks. He produced these numbers with a defensive line that was arguably worse last year, so imagine what he could do with the likes of Derrick Brown and Kawann Short up front. This season will be the perfect opportunity for Thompson to showcase his ability to perform on the highest level, just as Kuechly did during his legendary career.

