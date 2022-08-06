Skip to main content

Marquis Haynes Sr. Carted Off Practice Field Following Injury

A scary scene in Spartanburg.

Aside from a few guys getting dinged up here and there, the Panthers have remained relatively healthy through the first two weeks of camp. The first significant injury of training camp occurred today in Spartanburg as defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was carter off the field with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Haynes was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis who joined him on the sideline to say a prayer before being carted off the field. 

"I have no update on Marquis," said head coach Matt Rhule. "They're going to get all of the testing and all that. I'll get you guys something as soon as we know."

Prior to the injury, Haynes was expected to be a big piece of the Panthers' defensive front to help generate a pass rush on the opposite side of Brian Burns. GM Scott Fitterer was already searching for another body or two to add to the defensive line, so assuming this injury keep Haynes sidelined for an extended period of time, adding another edge presence will be even more important.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18768954_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Day 8 Recap

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_18497779_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Rhule Explains Decision to Waive Thomas Fletcher

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18783809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Marshall & Horn Sidelined, Chuba's Development, OL Mix + More

By Schuyler CallihanAug 5, 2022 2:05 PM EDT
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (4)
GM Report

Panthers Add Another Cornerback to the Roster

By Schuyler CallihanAug 5, 2022 9:58 AM EDT
USATSI_16895320_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: S Kenny Robinson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 3:07 PM EDT
USATSI_18760368_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rashard Higgins Believes the Panthers Have 'Every Piece to the Puzzle'

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 2:45 PM EDT
USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres (3)
News

Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
USATSI_18753231_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule on Ikem Ekwonu: 'He's Got a Long Way to Go'

By Schuyler CallihanAug 4, 2022 11:38 AM EDT