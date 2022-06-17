Matt Rhule Discusses Where the Panthers Stand at QB

Rumors of a trade surrounding the Carolina Panthers and Baker Mayfield continue to swirl around even after the two failed to strike a deal on the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said following the draft that they would feel comfortable moving forward with Sam Darnold, Matt Corral, and P.J. Walker at quarterback but that they would "leave the door open" to bring in an additional veteran quarterback if needed.

Now that rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp are officially in the books, Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule will use the next couple of days going over the roster and looking at which areas they may be interested adding competition to.

When asked about if the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback was still on the table, Rhule didn't rule it out.

"I think at every position, you're always looking. It's our job to try to upgrade it. It's their job to compete. Sometimes I think people read into some of the moves we make and all that like, I just believe in competition. So, if I can bring someone in that's going to compete to be the second quarterback or the first quarterback or the third quarterback, that's our job. I believe, at every position, that if you're a guy that's kind of looking to make that next step and you have really intense competition and you earn the spot and it's not just given to you, that gives you a little bit of confidence. On Sam's perspective, I think he's had a really nice OTAs. When you go back and watch him from OTAs last year to this year, it's night and day. That being said, if something comes down the line that makes us better, then I know we'll look at it."

Third round draft pick Matt Corral has shown, in flashes, what he is capable of but it doesn't seem as if the Panthers believe he is ready to push for that starting job in training camp.

"I think Matt's done a nice job. Ben [McAdoo] says that when the ball is snapped, Matt's natural instincts are usually pretty right on. There was a play today he went to the left and it wasn't there and he went right back to the right. You find a young guy that can scan the field like that, that's really good," said Rhule. "The pre-snap is what's getting him a little bit. Getting in the huddle, mastering the play call, getting to the line of scrimmage, making a protection call, changing the cadence, shifting the motion. It's just different. I think if you polled the guys on the offense under the age of 26, most of them have probably never been in a huddle until they get here. It's just a different world. The arrow is definitely pointed up for Matt, but it's definitely going to take him time."

