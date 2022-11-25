Matt Rhule Nearing Deal to Lead Storied College Football Program

Nearly two months ago, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper made the decision to move on from head coach Matt Rhule after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers dropped the team to 1-4 on the young season.

Rhule left Baylor following the 2019 season to become the next head of the Panthers, signing a lucrative 7-year, $62 million deal. With just 11 wins through two seasons and some change, Tepper knew it was time to move on.

As expected, it doesn't appear Rhule will be out of a job long. In fact, he could be in charge of a storied college program within the next few days as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are nearing a deal, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

Earlier this week, Rhule made an appearance on Good Morning Football and talked about his time away from the game and how eager he is to get back to coaching.

"It's been good. It's been hard. I'm not going to lie to you. I've been coaching for a long, long time. That part of it's hard. I have a chance now, I'm working on my youngest daughter's jump shot. That's my coaching right now. I spend a little time every day doing some football. Going back watching tape, watching games and try to do what all the great coaches I know have done after you get fired going back and saying, 'hey, what could I have done better?' and getting ready for the next chance."

