Matt Rhule Provides Update on D.J. Moore's Injury

Schuyler Callihan

During Sunday's game vs the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore went down with an injury in the back of the end zone on a ball that was thrown behind him. If on target, it would have put the Panthers up two scores with under two minutes remaining.

You could tell once his left foot planted on the ground that something was wrong. 

Despite the scare, Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule seems confident that the injury is not as serious as it may have looked and believes there is a possibility that he returns next week against the Broncos. The Panthers are on a bye this week.

"I don't have the full details, but there was concern. They x-ray'd it and there was no break. It seems like an ankle. How severe that ankle is, I don't know but I would not rule him out next week against Denver."

