Matt Rhule Seems Optimistic that OC Joe Brady Will Return in 2021

Since the Carolina Panthers' season came to an end in early January a lot has happened. The team has hired Scott Fitterer as the new general manager, a few coaches have left for other opportunities, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady interviewed for nearly every head coaching vacancy in the league.

The Panthers lost quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and DJ Mangus who will both be going to the college ranks to man the LSU offense. As for Marcus Satterfield, one of Rhule's right-hand guys, he left to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of South Carolina.

"I was really happy for Jake Peetz. I was really happy for DJ Mangus. I was really happy for Marcus Satterfield. Those are guys that I wanted back but I'm not going to be the type of person that prevents someone from having the chance to go take care of their family and also have a chance to call plays in the SEC is a big deal. As we've looked to replace those guys, we've looked for guys who are experts at their position that we feel like continue to add to the football."

The Panthers have reportedly hired Sean Ryan as their new quarterbacks' coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as an offensive line assistant. The hires have not been made official as of Friday afternoon, so Rhule could not comment on either of those individuals.

With the Houston Texans being the only NFL team without a head coach, it seems as if Joe Brady will more than likely be back with the Panthers in 2021.

He is a young, creative offensive mind that is going to make for a great future head coach but after just one year in the NFL as a coordinator, teams were not quite ready to pull the trigger on hiring him. Brady had interviews with the Chargers, Jets, Eagles, and Falcons but all have hired their next head coach. Brady did however interview with the Houston Texans but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems optimistic that he will be back as Carolina's OC next year.

"You never know in this business, right? But I know Joe has been working full steam ahead getting ready for next week at the Senior Bowl and making sure all of the scripts are done. One great thing about Joe is that every year that he coaches, he'll get better and better and better at what he does. I'm excited to have a chance to have him back next year. No one could ever understand how hard that was for him last year to try and install a system for the first time over Zoom. So, I really look forward to this year and if it works out, I'm really excited to have him back."

