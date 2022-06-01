McCaffrey Give Thoughts on Ben McAdoo's Offense

After failing to establish much of an identity in nearly two full seasons with Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator, Matt Rhule decided to part ways with Brady toward the end of the 2021 season and seek out a new voice.

Several candidates were interviewed for the OC job before the Panthers ultimately landed on former New York Giants head coach, Ben McAdoo. Before being appointed as head coach, McAdoo served as the Giants' offensive play-caller and had a great deal of success. In fact, some of Eli Manning's best statistical outputs that he had in his career came during McAdoo's time as the coordinator. During those two seasons, Manning threw for 68 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes.

If you've watched McAdoo's offense before, you know that he loves to spread things out and sling the ball around the yard. The offense is very basic, but it is designed to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly and into the hands of the playmakers. Hence the reason why he liked Matt Corral so much coming out of Ole Miss.

Last week, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was asked about his early thoughts on the new scheme and McAdoo in general.

"It's been amazing. I think everyone on the offense has just been a sponge. He's somebody who's had a lot of experience at the highest level and he's coached different positions, so he has such a plethora of knowledge when it comes to coaching offensive football. I've just been trying to learn everything I possibly can and it's been a lot of fun. But at the end of the day, it's up to us to execute all of the things that he puts into play.

"Right now, I'm just focused on meetings and practice. That'll all happen as it comes, but whatever they tell me to do I'm going to do. Whether it's line up at X, F, Z, or H, I'll be ready for it. I'm just trying to perfect this playbook and go out there and be mentally 100%, physically 100% and be ready to roll."

