Panthers Take 'Awesome' QB Talent in Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Projection

Who will the Panthers select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Bryce Young? C.J. Stroud? Nope.

Mel Kiper Jr. has those two quarterbacks off the board well before Carolina picks at No. 9. He also has Kentucky QB Will Levis going 5th overall to Seattle.

So with what are perceived to be the top three quarterbacks no longer available, Carolina goes in another direction, right? Nope.

With the ninth overall pick, Kiper projects Carolina to select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"Let's get this out of the way now: I wouldn't play Richardson in Year 1. He needs time to develop. He's not an NFL-ready thrower," says Kiper. "But he is an awesome talent, a raw quarterback in a 6-foot-4 frame who would be one of the league's most electrifying runners as soon as he steps on the field. His size and physical tools cannot be taught, and NFL coaches will want to work with him and try to take him to the next level. Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes in 2022 -- he has a long ways to go with his mechanics. Again, though, he has a high ceiling if a coaching staff can help him get there."

Richardson is without a doubt an intriguing talent. His size, build and running ability remind you of Cam Newton in ways. Partly because there haven't been many power running quarterbacks since Newton entered the league. Richardson has a chance to be an elite quarterback but as Kiper mentioned, he has a lot of developing to do in terms of throwing the football.

Should the Panthers choose to go this route, I would expect one of two things: Sam Darnold to return as the starter on a short-term deal or they make a trade for another veteran quarterback who can be the placeholder until Richardson is ready to own the keys to the offense.

