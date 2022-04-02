Mike Tannenbaum Has the Panthers Drafting a QB at No. 6

Considering most teams have already made moves for a quarterback this offseason and there isn't a can't-miss guy in this class, the Panthers will be able to take the QB of their choosing should they go that route.

Although the Panthers are interested in Matt Corral, it seems like it's really between Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Malik Willis (Liberty). Pickett is the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, but he doesn't have the ceiling that Willis has.