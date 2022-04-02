Mike Tannenbaum Has the Panthers Drafting a QB at No. 6
It's obvious the Carolina Panthers need to find a long-term answer at the quarterback position. Unfortunately, this is not the year to be in dire need of a quarterback given the talent in this year's draft class.
Considering most teams have already made moves for a quarterback this offseason and there isn't a can't-miss guy in this class, the Panthers will be able to take the QB of their choosing should they go that route.
Although the Panthers are interested in Matt Corral, it seems like it's really between Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Malik Willis (Liberty). Pickett is the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, but he doesn't have the ceiling that Willis has.
In Mike Tannenbaum's latest NFL mock draft on ESPN, he has the Panthers selecting Pickett.
"Yes, the Panthers still need a left tackle, and Ekwonu is still available. But as the stand-in GM, I'm instead thinking about the most important position on the field. Carolina missed out on Deshaun Watson and did nothing else to address a glaring weakness at quarterback. It's a consequential year for coach Matt Rhule, and the Panthers need to start putting wins on the board. Pickett has 49 career starts and is the most NFL-ready signal-caller of the bunch. Maybe it's a slight reach, but we're talking about a QB who could start right away for a team that desperately needs a better option."
As a senior in 2021, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, placing behind Bryce Young and Aidan Hutchinson.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.