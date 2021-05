NFL Releases Offseason Workout Program Dates for Each Team

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, teams will be officially beginning their offseason workouts very soon.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

ATLANTA FALCONS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

BUFFALO BILLS

OTA Workouts: May 24-25, 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

CAROLINA PANTHERS

OTA Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

CHICAGO BEARS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

CINCINNATI BENGALS

OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14

CLEVELAND BROWNS

OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

DALLAS COWBOYS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

DENVER BRONCOS

OTA Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

DETROIT LIONS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

GREEN BAY PACKERS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-15

HOUSTON TEXANS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

LA CHARGERS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-16

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

LA RAMS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

MIAMI DOLPHINS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 8-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW YORK GIANTS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 14-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW YORK JETS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

TENNESSEE TITANS

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-15

