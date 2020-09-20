SI.com
AllPanthers
NFL Week 2 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are getting set to battle against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two and although we will have full coverage of the game, there are several other interesting games to keep your eyes on.

In the division:

ATL - The Falcons will be looking to snag their first win of the season today as they take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road. QB Matt Ryan had a terrific outing last week, but it wasn't enough to get the win over the Seahawks.

NO - The only team with a win in the NFC South on opening weekend? The New Orleans Saints. The Saints will travel to Las Vegas to square off with the Raiders on Monday night, who are coming off a 34-30 win over the Panthers.

In the NFC:

Lions @ Packers - Jordan Love who? By the way Aaron Rodgers played last week, he's not giving any indication of slowing down anytime soon. 

Giants @ Bears - That Chicago defense is nothing to mess with. Saquon Barkley struggled to be a factor in last week's game vs the Steelers and he may have trouble finding some holes to run through again in week two.

Sunday Night Football:

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots head out west to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. This will be a stiff challenge for Newton and a considerably young Patriots team.

Below is a look at our staff picks for this week's games.

