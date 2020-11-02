Odds Released for Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

After a three-game winning streak, the Carolina Panthers fell back to reality and are now on a three-game losing streak and sit at 3-5 through the first eight weeks of the 2020 regular season. The record seems about right to this point, but Carolina could easily be 5-3 if they could have finished a couple of drives at the end of games. Unfortunately for head coach Matt Rhule, it doesn't get any easier anytime soon.

This week, the Panthers will hit the road to battle against the Super Bowl defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off of a 35-9 beatdown of arguably the NFL's worst team, the New York Jets.

On Sunday, the oddsmakers in Vegas opened this game as the Chiefs -10.5 and the point total being set at 51. Even I thought that line was a tad low and that's what the betting public thought as well as money has been pouring in on the Chiefs, moving the line now up to -12.5.

Below are the betting trends for each team.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

4-4 ATS

3-4-1 O/U

4-2 ATS in last 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of last 6 games

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

6-2 ATS

3-5 O/U

15-2 ATS in last 17 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of last 7 games

