Odds Released for Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

After a three-game winning streak, the Carolina Panthers fell back to reality and are now on a three-game losing streak and sit at 3-5 through the first eight weeks of the 2020 regular season. The record seems about right to this point, but Carolina could easily be 5-3 if they could have finished a couple of drives at the end of games. Unfortunately for head coach Matt Rhule, it doesn't get any easier anytime soon. 

This week, the Panthers will hit the road to battle against the Super Bowl defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off of a 35-9 beatdown of arguably the NFL's worst team, the New York Jets.

On Sunday, the oddsmakers in Vegas opened this game as the Chiefs -10.5 and the point total being set at 51. Even I thought that line was a tad low and that's what the betting public thought as well as money has been pouring in on the Chiefs, moving the line now up to -12.5.

Below are the betting trends for each team.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

4-4 ATS

3-4-1 O/U

4-2 ATS in last 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of last 6 games

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

6-2 ATS

3-5 O/U

15-2 ATS in last 17 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of last 7 games

ESPN FPI Predicts Remainder of Carolina Panthers' Schedule

Carolina is not expected to win many games down the stretch

Schuyler Callihan

Is Teddy Bridgewater Still the Long-Term Answer for the Panthers?

Revisiting the Teddy Bridgewater signing halfway through the season

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Mid-term Report Card: Offense

See how the Panthers offense graded out in the first half of the season.

Josh Altorfer

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for tonight's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 8 Report Card: Defense

The Panthers defense was gashed during Thursday night's loss to Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan

Top Performers in Carolina Panthers' Loss to Atlanta

These guys played well for the Panthers despite the team falling to the Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Numbers: Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

Previewing the Carolina Panthers week eight matchup

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons

Full list of inactives ahead of tonight's game

Schuyler Callihan

Morning After Thoughts: Depth is Catching Up to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are now on a three-game losing skid

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Atlanta

The Panthers head coach talks where it all went wrong for Carolina on Thursday night

Schuyler Callihan