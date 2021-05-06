OFFICIAL: Panthers Agree to Terms with RB Chuba Hubbard

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that 4th round pick Chuba Hubbard has agreed to terms on a contract making him the first pick from the 2021 NFL Draft class to do so.

The former Oklahoma State running back will give the Panthers some depth in the backfield and could be Christian McCaffrey's backup from day one. During his time at Oklahoma State, Hubbard rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns. In 2019, Hubbard a huge breakout season in which he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.

An ankle injury held him back in 2020 but should be back to full strength by the time training camp rolls around.

