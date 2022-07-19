On the Prowl Ep. 1: State of the Panthers' Offense

Welcome to On the Prowl! In today's episode, we break down the Panthers' offense and how we feel 60 days from the start of the season. How do we feel about the revamped offensive line? Which receiver is primed for a breakout? Baker? Corral? Darnold? Tune in to hear our thoughts and feel free to share yours!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.