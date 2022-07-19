Skip to main content

On the Prowl Ep. 1: State of the Panthers' Offense

Previewing the Carolina Panthers 2022 offense.

Welcome to On the Prowl! In today's episode, we break down the Panthers' offense and how we feel 60 days from the start of the season. How do we feel about the revamped offensive line? Which receiver is primed for a breakout? Baker? Corral? Darnold? Tune in to hear our thoughts and feel free to share yours!

