On the Prowl Ep. 4: All-Time Panthers Fantasy Draft

Another episode of On the Prowl has been released.

Matt, Ian, and special guest Jeff Haseley partake in a fantasy draft of all-time Panther greats. The only stipulation is that they can only draft players who started their careers in Carolina. That knocks out guys like Greg Olsen, Wesley Walls, Kevin Greene, and any quarterback of note not named Cam Newton. It's a fun walk down memory lane and an exercise in team building that you will without a doubt enjoy. Check it out, and follow Matt on Twitter (@malquiza8) to see the teams and vote on who you think won the draft! 

