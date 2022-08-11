On the Prowl Ep. 4: All-Time Panthers Fantasy Draft

Matt, Ian, and special guest Jeff Haseley partake in a fantasy draft of all-time Panther greats. The only stipulation is that they can only draft players who started their careers in Carolina. That knocks out guys like Greg Olsen, Wesley Walls, Kevin Greene, and any quarterback of note not named Cam Newton. It's a fun walk down memory lane and an exercise in team building that you will without a doubt enjoy. Check it out, and follow Matt on Twitter (@malquiza8) to see the teams and vote on who you think won the draft!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.