On the Prowl Ep. 5: What Will it Take for the Panthers to Make the Playoffs?

Looking at this title your first thought may be "a miracle."

Ian and Matt discuss what would have to go right (or wrong with other teams in the NFC) in order for the Panthers to shock the world and make the playoffs. Defense, special teams, a rejuvenated Baker? Tune in and find out!

