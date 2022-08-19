Skip to main content

On the Prowl Ep. 5: What Will it Take for the Panthers to Make the Playoffs?

Breaking down what needs to happen for Carolina to snap their postseason drought.

Looking at this title your first thought may be "a miracle."

Ian and Matt discuss what would have to go right (or wrong with other teams in the NFC) in order for the Panthers to shock the world and make the playoffs. Defense, special teams, a rejuvenated Baker? Tune in and find out!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18885675_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Patriots

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18871363_168388579_lowres
News

NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17209299_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is TE Eric Ebron Interested in Joining the Panthers?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18865331_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Who Will Play in Preseason Game vs New England?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15204062_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Sign Free Agent Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18864439_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers 'Inching Closer' to QB1 Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 8.16.43 AM
News

Steelers and Panthers Quarterback Updates

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17078169_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Quick Hits: Kenny Robinson's Status, Bradley Bozeman Update, QB Reps + More

By Schuyler Callihan