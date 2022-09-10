Skip to main content

On the Prowl Ep. 7: Panthers vs Browns Preview, Keys to the Game, What to Expect + More

Another episode of On the Prowl has been released.

The first game preview of the season! 

Matt and Ian discuss keys to the game, what to expect from Baker, CMC, and the defense facing a stout Cleveland rushing attack. They give their picks on some prop bets, and their pick against the spread and the over-under. They close the show by going around the league and picking some other games of note.

Follow us on Twitter @malquiza8 and @ian_black14

