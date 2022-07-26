Skip to main content

One Player Absent on Report Day

All but one are accounted for at Panthers training camp.

89 players arrived at Panthers training camp Tuesday morning and yes, if you're wondering, that's one shy of the 90 allowed to begin camp. Veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin did not report today, according to GM Scott Fitterer.

"Everyone that said they were going to be here is here. Rashaan Melvin has a personal thing, so he may come or may not. We're working on that."

Melvin played in ten games last year with the Panthers and registered 16 tackles and one tackle for loss. He had arguably the worst year of his career in pass coverage, allowing 10 receptions on 15 targets. With all of the young bodies the Panthers have in the cornerback room, there won't be any sense of panic if the eighth-year veteran is a no show. 

Heading into training camp, I actually had Melvin being left off of the 53-man roster with 7th round pick Kalon Barnes taking the fifth and final corner spot. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_0021
GM Report

All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Report Day

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Panthers LB Frankie Luvu
GM Report

Gallery: Panthers Report to Training Camp

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_18497768_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

PODCAST: Six Biggest Storylines Heading Into Training Camp

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_17078365_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: S Jeremy Chinn Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_17449795_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Panthers CB Kalon Barnes Rated One of the Fastest Players in Madden 23

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_16613868_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: RB Spencer Brown

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_17114424_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Shaq Thompson 'Expected' to Start Camp on PUP List

By Schuyler CallihanJul 25, 2022 1:34 PM EDT
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Matt Rhule Meets with Media Ahead of Training Camp

By Schuyler CallihanJul 25, 2022 1:02 PM EDT