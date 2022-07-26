One Player Absent on Report Day

89 players arrived at Panthers training camp Tuesday morning and yes, if you're wondering, that's one shy of the 90 allowed to begin camp. Veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin did not report today, according to GM Scott Fitterer.

"Everyone that said they were going to be here is here. Rashaan Melvin has a personal thing, so he may come or may not. We're working on that."

Melvin played in ten games last year with the Panthers and registered 16 tackles and one tackle for loss. He had arguably the worst year of his career in pass coverage, allowing 10 receptions on 15 targets. With all of the young bodies the Panthers have in the cornerback room, there won't be any sense of panic if the eighth-year veteran is a no show.

Heading into training camp, I actually had Melvin being left off of the 53-man roster with 7th round pick Kalon Barnes taking the fifth and final corner spot.

