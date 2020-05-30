Onside Kick Alternative Fails to Pass

This week, NFL owners were proposed with an idea to eliminate the onside kick and provide another alternative, which would be to give the team one play to convert a 4th down and 15 from their own 25-yard line. For the second straight year, the owners decided to leave the onside kick in the game, for now.

The problem with the onside kick is it's not a normality in the game of football and it's not a football play. It's eleven guys lined up on each side all bunched together trying to recover a pooch kick that goes ten yards and dribbles and bounces everywhere. There's no true designed play, it's basically a free-for-all once the ball comes off the tee. What makes the onside kick even less appealing is its success rate. According to Michael Lopez, director of data and analytics for the NFL, teams are 0-104 over the last two years in recovering an onside kick. It's a play that is nearly impossible for the kicking team and essentially eliminates any hope of a comeback win, if that is what it comes down to.

4th and 15 may not be the answer, but a change is needed to enhance the intensity of the moment.

What do you think of the owners’ decision to stay with the onside kick? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

