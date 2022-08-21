Skip to main content

Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following Second Preseason Game

We are one step closer to finding out the 53.

OFFENSE

QB (2): Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

Analysis: Contrary to popular belief, Matt Rhule will not be keeping P.J. Walker on the active roster. Matt Corral is likely done for the year and the Panthers will roll with Mayfield and Darnold.

RB (3): Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard

Analysis: No change here. With Spencer Brown banged up, it's even more likely this is the three in the backfield. I don't see a fourth back making this roster aside from Brown.

WR (6): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, Andre Roberts

Analysis: No change.

TE (4): Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Colin Thompson, Giovanni Ricci

Analysis: Stephen Sullivan had a really nice camp until he was excused to deal with a personal matter. He hasn't looked as sharp in game action, so I replaced him with Colin Thompson. Sullivan should clear waivers and is a candidate for the practice squad.

OT (3): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving

Analysis: No change.

G (5): Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, Michael Jordan, Cade Mays, Dennis Daley

Analysis: I'm adding Dennis Daley to the mix to this week's projection mainly because of the uncertainty with Bradley Bozeman's injury. If Bozeman is out longer than expected, they'll need another backup guard while Cade Mays works in as the backup center.

C (2): Bradley Bozeman, Pat Elflein

Analysis: No change.

Total: 25

DEFENSE

DE (4): Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., Amaré Barno

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Analysis: No change.

DT (4): Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon

Analysis: No change.

LB (6): Shaq Thompson, Damien Wilson, Frankie Luvu, Cory Littleton, Brandon Smith, Julian Stanford

Analysis: No change.

CB (6): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Kalon Barnes

Analysis: Last week, I left STO off the roster. Matt Rhule told me Saturday that he will make this team, so I was wrong on my first projection. That said, I don't see them cutting ties with 7th round pick Kalon Barnes. They'll carry six corners.

S (5): Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Myles Hartsfield, Sam Franklin Jr.

Analysis: I'm swapping out Sean Chandler for Sam Franklin Jr. The way Franklin has played on special teams is hard to ignore. Although Chandler is decent in coverage, Franklin can make a bigger impact on special teams and that's what this team needs more of.

Total: 25

SPECIAL TEAMS

K (1): Zane Gonzalez

P (1): Johnny Hekker

LS (1): JJ Jansen

Total: 3

Overall total: 52

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18896186_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Shaq Thompson Returns, Bad News for Corral + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18753112_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Activate LB Shaq Thompson from PUP List

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894772_168388579_lowres
News

Matt Corral Has a ‘Significant’ Lisfranc Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896296_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18896946_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Corral Leaves New England in Walking Boot

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18897146_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894735_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894806_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Offense Nonexistent in Panthers' Loss to Patriots

By Schuyler Callihan