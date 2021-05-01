Panthers Add Familiar Weapon to Brady's Offense with Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Panthers finally drafted an offensive player under Matt Rhule, and it's one that's familiar with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

After trading down twice in the second round of Friday night’s NFL Draft, the Panthers chose to give Sam Darnold another weapon in the form of LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with a 4.38 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day, Marshall brings a multitude of skills to a Panthers offense that needed to replace the versatile Curtis Samuel heading into the 2021 season.

“It wasn’t that long ago, our humble host, Rich Eisen, was saying, ‘Oh, now they’re adding all the weapons in New York,’ and the former quarterback Sam Darnold’s like, ‘What the heck?’ Well he’s gotta love this,” NFL Network’s Charles Davis said during a draft broadcast Friday. “Because DJ Moore is already there. Robbie Anderson’s there. They picked up David Moore from Seattle. And now you add this guy on the perimeter? That’s pretty nice for that new quarterback.”

Marshall said his relationship with current Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was the passing game coordinator for LSU during its national championship season, likely played a big part in him being selected by the Panthers.

Brady clearly knows Marshall’s game. Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns in Brady’s record-setting offense en route to a College Football National Championship win.

Rejoining Brady should create an easy transition for Marshall. He said that Brady “breaks it down” and “makes it easy.”

Marshall is known to be a solid target in the red zone, something he attributed to being a “good football player.”

“Being a good football player, a good receiver, getting open, finding the feel of the defense, getting in the open spot,” Marshall said as to why he’s had success in the red zone. “That’s just what separates me.”

Marshall said he’s excited to come into a receiving group that already features D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, not to mention a 23-year-old Darnold.

A slight concern scouts had on Marshall heading into the draft was a lingering injury stemming from a fractured toe back in 2019, but Marshall told Panthers media members that he was “100% healthy and ready to go day one.”

He started the first seven games last year in what many could consider a miserable season for LSU, but he still managed 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns before opting out.

NFL.com’s scouting report said Marshall is “big, fast and talented” and that he has the ingredients to become a solid starter in the league but has some questions to answer.”

Those questions circled around a lack of focus in a season that put Marshall as the Tigers’ No. 1 option.

“For all of his talent, Marshall seemed disinterested at times in 2020 and wasn't always committed to finishing his routes or running them with consistent intensity,” the NFL.com scouting report said. “There are traits and talent at his disposal, but the difference between becoming a WR2 and a WR3/4 could be determined by how hard he's willing to work at his craft.”

Worries aside, Marshall is known as a guy who chases down throws and has experience playing both outside and in the slot.

“I just see me going out there to eat,” Marshall said. “I’m just looking forward to going to work hard and doing what I’ve got to do.”