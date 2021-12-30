Panthers Add Three More to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The list just continues to grow for the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers placed S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson, and RB Reggie Bonnafon to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon. The team now has 13 players on the list but could have some back in time for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

In related news, CB Rashaan Melvin has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and could be in line to see a lot of snaps with Stephon Gilmore likely not able to play with a groin injury.

The team also signed QB Jordan Ta'amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

The Panthers and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST.

