Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Panthers Add Three More to Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The list just continues to grow for the Carolina Panthers.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers placed S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson, and RB Reggie Bonnafon to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon. The team now has 13 players on the list but could have some back in time for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

    In related news, CB Rashaan Melvin has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and could be in line to see a lot of snaps with Stephon Gilmore likely not able to play with a groin injury.

    The team also signed QB Jordan Ta'amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

    The Panthers and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST. 

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15021796_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Add Three More to Reserve/COVID-19 List

    28 seconds ago
    zoom_1
    GM Report

    WATCH: Jeff Nixon Previews New Orleans

    19 minutes ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews New Orleans

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17411822_168388579_lowres
    News

    Rhule Provides Injury Update on CB Stephon Gilmore

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16745922_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/29

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17412945_168388579_lowres
    News

    Matt Rhule Names Starting QB vs Saints

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16787195_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place Another Defensive Starter on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_16788667_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Saints

    Dec 29, 2021