Panthers Announce Practice Squad Roster
The Panthers have set their practice squad ahead of week one.
After the Panthers cut several players over the last few days, some familiar faces returned to practice today. The team officially released the practice squad roster which includes veterans Rashaan Melvin and Keith Kirkwood.
RB Rodney Smith
RB Spencer Brown
WR Keith Kirkwood
WR Omar Bayless
WR C.J. Saunders
TE Stephen Sullivan
OL Sam Tecklenburg
OL Aaron Monteiro
DL Frank Herron
CB Jalen Julius
CB Rashaan Melvin
S Kenny Robinson
