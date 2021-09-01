Panthers Announce Practice Squad Roster

The Panthers have set their practice squad ahead of week one.

After the Panthers cut several players over the last few days, some familiar faces returned to practice today. The team officially released the practice squad roster which includes veterans Rashaan Melvin and Keith Kirkwood.

RB Rodney Smith

RB Spencer Brown

WR Keith Kirkwood

WR Omar Bayless

WR C.J. Saunders

TE Stephen Sullivan

OL Sam Tecklenburg

OL Aaron Monteiro

DL Frank Herron

CB Jalen Julius

CB Rashaan Melvin

S Kenny Robinson

