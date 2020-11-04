SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Were Never Really in the Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes

Schuyler Callihan

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers were thought of as a team that would be well in play for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence who will almost certainly be taken with the number one overall pick.

Prior to the season, I felt like the Panthers would win too many games to be involved in the conversation for the first pick, but not enough to be in the playoff conversation - and that's exactly where we stand today at the midway point of the season. 

With a 3-5 record and at least four winnable games remaining on the schedule, the Panthers hold a 0.1% chance of obtaining the first overall pick and a 8.7% chance for a top five pick, per ESPN. This may disappoint some folks who were holding out hope that the Clemson phenom would be the next face of the franchise for the Panthers, but the reality is it was never truly realistic, especially when you see teams like the Jets and Giants that just don't stand a fighting chance to win many games.

Also, holding a 3-5 record through eight games is actually surpassing the expectations many had for the Panthers. Being in the conversation for the number one pick is something that this team was never constructed for. There's just too much talent on the offensive side of the ball to not be able to pull out a handful of wins. With the roster the Panthers currently have, being in the mix for the top pick would be a disappointment and would be concerning from a coaching standpoint. However, that is not the case and the Panthers will continue to plow forward with Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback and Trevor Lawrence will be likely heading to New York.

Comments

