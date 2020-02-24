Panthers Big Board: CeeDee Lamb Draft Profile

With the 2020 NFL Combine under a week away and the draft just a couple of months away, we continue to break down some of the college game's biggest stars that the Panthers may have their eye on.

This afternoon, we look at one of the most, if not the most explosive player in all of college football - Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

During his three year career in Norman, Lamb made a living of being a home run threat at any given moment. His next-level speed is what separated him from any other receiver in the college game. He gets out of his breaks unbelievably quick and can do serious damage in the open field. Although he was known to be the Sooners' deep ball guy, he could also burn you in the short passing game with underneath routes such as drags, screens and quick slants. Not many corners had success in trying to slow him down and limit him from making the big play. Throughout his career, he averaged 19.0 yards per catch going for 3,292 career receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

Outside of D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers are limited on guys that can hit for the "big play". Curtis Samuel is coming into his own and could become a serious threat, but that's to be determined. Carolina will likely take Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons or Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown, but Lamb should still be on the board when the Panthers are on the clock.

Would you like to see Carolina get another big time playmaker or focus on the defense and building the trenches? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_