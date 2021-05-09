Sports Illustrated home
LOOK: Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Chooses Jersey Number

It appears that the Panthers first round pick has settled on a jersey number.
Author:
Publish date:

New Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn posted on Twitter that he will be wearing No. 8 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

During his introductory press conference, Horn stated that he was still going through the process of numbers and that he was considering No. 24. In years past, Horn would have had to go with a number between 20-49. This offseason, the NFL passed a new rule that eases up on the strictness of what numbers a player can wear. 

Per NFL.com: The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs, and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers, and punters will remain in 1-19.

Note: The Panthers have yet to officially announce the jersey numbers of the rookie class.

