Panthers D-Line Depleted, Norman Expected to Start at Corner

It's the final week of the 2022 regular season and the Carolina Panthers will be a version of themselves defensively.

Starting defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) have been ruled out for today's game against New Orleans. Both players were labeled as "questionable" on Friday's injury report. Marquis Haynes Sr. is expected to slide into Burns' spot in the starting lineup while Bravvion Roy will replace Ioannidis.

With this news, this means that Burns will finish his fourth season in the league with 63 tackles, 22 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. He was recently named a starter for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, marking his second consecutive appearance on the Pro Bowl roster.

As for the back end of the defense, veteran Josh Norman is slated to get the start at corner, per the team. He appeared in just 10 snaps a week ago against Tampa Bay in his return to the organization.

"I think another week of preparation, conditioning, and all of those things in our system...he's more equipped this week to help us and play more reps for us this week," said Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb.

