Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Panthers DE Brian Burns Named Pro Bowl Starter

    Carolina star defensive end Brian Burns has earned his first ever trip to the NFL Pro Bowl.
    Author:

    It took a short three years but the Carolina Panthers stud pass rusher Brian Burns is finally going to his first ever NFL Pro Bowl. On Monday, Burns along with several others was named a starter for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, which will be held in Las Vegas on February 6th.

    In 14 games this season, Burns has already registered nine sacks which equals his career-high which he set just a year ago. With three games remaining on the Panthers' schedule, it seems safe to say that he will have a new career-high in the sack category.

    Teammate and fellow sack artist Haason Reddick missed out on the Pro Bowl roster but was named a first alternate. Safety Jeremy Chinn was named a third alternate and kicker Zane Gonzalez, a fifth alternate.

    Below is the entire NFC Pro Bowl roster.

    * - denotes starter

    Quarterback (3)

    Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

    Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

    Running back (3)

    Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*

    James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

    Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    Wide receiver (4)

    Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

    Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

    Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

    Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

    Tight end (2)

    George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

    Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

    Offensive tackle (3)

    Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

    Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

    Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

    Offensive guard (3)

    Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

    Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

    Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Center (2)

    Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

    Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Fullback (1)

    Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

    Defense

    Defensive end (3)

    Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

    Read More

    Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

    Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

    Interior linemen (3)

    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

    Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*

    Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

    Outside linebacker (3)

    Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*

    Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

    Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Inside/Middle linebacker (2)

    Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

    Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

    Cornerback (4)

    Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

    Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

    Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

    Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

    Free safety (1)

    Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

    Strong safety (2)

    Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

    Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

    Special teams

    Long snapper (1)

    Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*

    Punter (1)

    Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

    Placekicker (1)

    Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*

    Return specialist (1)

    Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*

    Special teamer (1)

    J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17248802_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers DE Brian Burns Named Pro Bowl Starter

    1 minute ago
    Untitled design (46)
    GM Report

    Is Matt Rhule Throwing Players Under the Bus? Brian Burns Doesn't Think So

    2 minutes ago
    zoom_1
    GM Report

    WATCH: Brian Burns Press Conference 12/22

    17 hours ago
    zoom_2
    GM Report

    WATCH: Stephon Gilmore Press Conference 12/22

    17 hours ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    WATCH: Matt Rhule Press Conference 12/22

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17384559_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/22

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17067657_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Sam Darnold is Expected to Play Sunday vs Tampa Bay

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16613872_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Trying to Evaluate Young Talent While the Focus Remains on Winning

    20 hours ago