Panthers DE Brian Burns Named Pro Bowl Starter

Carolina star defensive end Brian Burns has earned his first ever trip to the NFL Pro Bowl.

It took a short three years but the Carolina Panthers stud pass rusher Brian Burns is finally going to his first ever NFL Pro Bowl. On Monday, Burns along with several others was named a starter for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, which will be held in Las Vegas on February 6th.

In 14 games this season, Burns has already registered nine sacks which equals his career-high which he set just a year ago. With three games remaining on the Panthers' schedule, it seems safe to say that he will have a new career-high in the sack category.

Teammate and fellow sack artist Haason Reddick missed out on the Pro Bowl roster but was named a first alternate. Safety Jeremy Chinn was named a third alternate and kicker Zane Gonzalez, a fifth alternate.

Below is the entire NFC Pro Bowl roster.

* - denotes starter

Quarterback (3)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver (4)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker (3)

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside/Middle linebacker (2)

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback (4)

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Special teams

Long snapper (1)

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*

Punter (1)

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker (1)

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*

Return specialist (1)

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*

Special teamer (1)

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*

