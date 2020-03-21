Panthers Doing the Right Thing by Rebooting the Defense

The rebuild in Carolina is officially underway as the Panthers have moved on from several veteran players over the last few weeks, including quarterback Cam Newton.

However, the defense has been the victim of attrition this offseason with eight starters no longer a part of the team. Gerald McCoy (Cowboys), Bruce Irvin (Seahawks), Dontari Poe (option declined), Vernon Butler Jr. (Bills), Mario Addison (Bills), Luke Kuechly (retirement), James Bradberry (Giants) and Eric Reid (released).

Granted, the defense performed poorly in 2019, so it’s not like the Panthers are losing 75% of a top of the league unit. Anytime you lose eight starters on one side of the ball, good or bad, it brings up a lot of uncertainty and a lot of holes that need filled. It’s not like the defense had bad players. They are losing some quality talent with Kuechly and Bradberry being at the top or near the top of their respective positions and a solid pass rusher in Bruce Irvin.

Since the start of free agency, Carolina has added defensive lineman Chris Smith and Stephen Waetherly along with safety Juston Burris. Are these moves ones that will help get the defense back to be efficient in 2020? Probably not, but general manager Marty Hurney doesn’t have much room to work with as the team has accrued $34.4 million in dead money. You also have to keep in mind that each of the defensive players they have signed all signed relatively short-term deals, meaning that they could be a placeholder until the team is able to spend more money on top-end talent.

So, how does the defensive rebuild begin?

It all starts with drafting Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Either one of those guys will be a franchise type of player and can help be the start of turning things around in Charlotte. The Panthers only have seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, so they are going to have to be very diligent in their selections.

It all starts with drafting well, but also by disposing some of the big contracts which the Panthers are doing a good job of at the moment. Although they are losing eight starters, they made a smart financial decision to let Bradberry walk instead of paying him $15 million per year and let aging veterans like Bruce Irvin, Mario Addison and Gerald McCoy collect their checks elsewhere.

Beyond the draft, Carolina must ensure that the development of Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson are top priority. If those two continue to make huge strides, the Panthers defense will be in a pretty good spot.

How do you feel about the Panthers defense moving forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

