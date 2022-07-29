Skip to main content

Panthers Fill Open Roster Spot by Signing a Former 2nd Round Pick

The roster is back to 90.

The Panthers have a deep cornerbacks room but lately it's taken a bit of a hit with Jaycee Horn being placed on the active PUP list and 32-year-old Rashaan Melvin deciding to retire. 

Melvin's retirement opened up a spot on the 90-man roster and following Friday's practice, the team reached a deal with free agent cornerback Duke Dawson. Dawson was selected in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots but was traded to the Denver Broncos where he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In 26 games with the Broncos, Dawson recorded 27 tackles, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He tore his ACL toward the end of the 2020 season which held him out completely in 2021.

