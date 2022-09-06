Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Talks Roster Moves

Rumors of attempting to trade Robbie Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr.

"No. As of right now, they're here. I talked to Robbie about that. I saw that. I think it was a tweet or something. I talked to the agent as well. I think this time of year, we talk to a lot of teams about a lot of scenarios, and names get thrown out. Just the way we operate, we'll listen to anything. We'll include anyone if the right offer is there and can really benefit the Panthers. But no, there wasn't anything about that as far as us trying to go out and trade him. Robbie is here and Terrace is here."

Reaction to Matt Corral's injury

"Initial reaction is you felt bad for Matt because he's such a competitor. You know how much he's wired and how much it means to him. Something unforeseen happens and now he's going to miss his rookie year. That's hard for anyone. We're going to keep him very engaged in the process. He'll be in all the meetings. He's going to have an earpiece on in practice. He can't participate but he's going to use this as a growth year learning-wise."

Carrying seven receivers/trading for Laviska Shenault

"I think it's such a strong group. We are going to carry seven receivers. Andre [Roberts], he's our specialist. He's our return guy. He is a part of the receiver group but his main focus is on returns. We went out and got Laviska [Shenault] to add to it. We didn't really plan on that but to add someone that is so unique and so different to our group, we couldn't pass on the opportunity."

Thoughts on Marquan McCall

"McCall has done a really nice job. You can see the power. He's getting push inside. He's very disruptive. He's a really good, young talented guy. It was a great find by our scouts as a free agent."

