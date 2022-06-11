Skip to main content

Panthers Go QB in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Another quarterback could be on his way to Carolina next spring.

The Panthers traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select QB Matt Corral out of Ole Miss in the third round. Corral's quick release and accuracy are what sold offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and head coach Matt Rhule on rolling the dice on the 23-year-old quarterback.

As much as fans would love for Corral to be the future face of the franchise, there's a chance that doesn't happen. Coming out of Ole Miss and an RPO-heavy offense, Corral has a lot to learn in terms of drops and reading coverages. It's a big learning curve and if the Panthers are sitting in the top ten of the 2023 NFL Draft, they could feel the need to take another swing at the plate in what is considered to be a much deeper quarterback class.

Todd McShay of ESPN released his way-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft last month and has the Panthers taking QB Anthony Richardson out of Florida. 

"The Panthers, however, should start scouting the 2023 signal-callers. I'm not so sure they view Matt Corral as a long-term option, and Sam Darnold will be off the books after this season. Plus, Carolina could have a new regime in place, especially if it's picking this early again. Now, Richardson is a huge projection -- the 6-foot-4, 236-pound passer played in just eight games and started once last year -- and has some turnover issues. But he's extremely talented and poised for a breakout season in his first as a full-time starter."

