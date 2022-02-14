Skip to main content

Panthers Hire Joe Dailey as Wide Receivers Coach

The Panthers have filled another spot on the coaching staff.

The Carolina Panthers made some coaching staff changes on Monday including the hiring of Joe Dailey as wide receivers coach. Dailey spent the last two years as the receivers coach at Boston College and has been at the collegiate level for all 14 years of his experience in coaching.

The Panthers will also move defensive analyst Kevin Gilbride to tight ends coach, pushing out Brian Angelichio. Robert Kugler will be the new assistant offensive line coach, replacing Tony Sparano Jr. who left to take a job with the New York Giants. 

More on the new receivers coach below. 

Dailey's resume

2008-09: Buffalo (Graduate Assistant/Tight Ends)

2010: Kansas (Recruiting Coordinator)

2011: Bethune-Cookman (Quarterbacks)

Read More

2012-13: Liberty (Quarterbacks)

2014-18: Liberty (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2019: New Mexico (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2020-21: Boston College (Wide Receivers)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Panthers Hire Joe Dailey as Wide Receivers Coach

1 minute ago
USATSI_15369270_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-14 at 7.43.18 AM
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

8 hours ago
USATSI_17600763_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 12.08.29 PM
GM Report

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals

Feb 13, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-02-12T125906.184
GM Report

Super Bowl LVI Score Predictions: Rams vs Bengals

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17480564_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Rhule Building Strong Staff Considering the Circumstances

Feb 12, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-02-11T001353.247
GM Report

Grading the 2021 Carolina Panthers Wide Receivers

Feb 12, 2022