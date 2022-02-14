Panthers Hire Joe Dailey as Wide Receivers Coach

The Panthers have filled another spot on the coaching staff.

The Carolina Panthers made some coaching staff changes on Monday including the hiring of Joe Dailey as wide receivers coach. Dailey spent the last two years as the receivers coach at Boston College and has been at the collegiate level for all 14 years of his experience in coaching.

The Panthers will also move defensive analyst Kevin Gilbride to tight ends coach, pushing out Brian Angelichio. Robert Kugler will be the new assistant offensive line coach, replacing Tony Sparano Jr. who left to take a job with the New York Giants.

More on the new receivers coach below.

Dailey's resume

2008-09: Buffalo (Graduate Assistant/Tight Ends)

2010: Kansas (Recruiting Coordinator)

2011: Bethune-Cookman (Quarterbacks)



2012-13: Liberty (Quarterbacks)

2014-18: Liberty (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2019: New Mexico (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2020-21: Boston College (Wide Receivers)

