Panthers 'Hopeful' Christian McCaffrey Will Play vs Cardinals

McCaffrey is questionable for Sunday's game.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has gained the "injury prone" tag from folks around the league after playing in just ten games over the past two years due to several injuries. 

He's been healthy and productive through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, currently ranking fifth in rushing yards (243), trailing only Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Jonathan Taylor.

At some point during last week's game against New Orleans, McCaffrey injured his thigh and it caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to action in limited fashion on Friday and is questionable for this Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

"We're very hopeful that Christian can play," head coach Matt Rhule said Friday. "Looked good today, so unless something comes up, I'm sure he'll give it his best chance to go. We're hopeful.

"Everybody at this time of year is banged up across the league. A lot of guys on this team are banged up. We have a separate plan for Christian. He takes a lot of hits during the game. People talk a lot about touches, but if you look at the amount of times he has to pass protect, they're hits."

The Panthers and Cardinals will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST inside Bank of America Stadium.

