Panthers Interview Vic Fangio

While all focus has been on the Panthers' head coaching search and rightfully so, the team is also examining what it should do on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have completed an interview with Vic Fangio for the defensive coordinator position. Fangio is considered to be a defensive coordinator option for Sean Payton, who the team has received permission to speak with.

Fangio earned his first head coaching job in the league in 2019 with the Denver Broncos but was fired after compiling a 19-30 over three seasons. He is currently a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fangio's first defensive coordinator job was actually with the Panthers back in 1995, becoming the first DC in franchise history under head coach Dom Capers. He has led nine defensive units to top-ten finishes in total defense, eight top-ten finishes in scoring defense, seven top-ten finishes in takeaways, and ten top-ten finishes in pass defense.

Fangio's NFL resume

1998-94: New Orleans Saints, Linebackers

1995–98: Carolina Panthers, Defensive Coordinator

1999-01: Indianapolis Colts, Defensive Coordinator

2002-05: Houston Texans, Defensive Coordinator

2006-08: Baltimore Ravens, Special assistant to head coach, Defensive assistant

2009: Baltimore Ravens, Linebackers

2011-14: San Francisco 49ers, Defensive Coordinator

2015-18: Chicago Bears, Defensive Coordinator

2019-21: Denver Broncos, Head Coach

2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Consultant

