Panthers Invite Coastal Carolina LB Teddy Gallagher to Minicamp

Local product will get his chance in the NFL with the Panthers.

2022 NFL Draft selections have been made and the bulk of undrafted free agents have signed contracts, but opportunities are still out there for a number of players fresh out of college.

An opportunity is exactly what the Carolina Panthers are giving Coastal Carolina linebacker Teddy Gallagher by extending him an invite to minicamp.

During his four years at Coastal, Gallagher was viewed as the vocal leader of the defense and in the stat sheet. He totaled 306 tackles (4th all-time in school history), 23 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Gallagher is a three-time Sun Belt honoree.

