Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Eagles

The Carolina Panthers are set to return home on Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles and wash away the loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago. It's Friday, which means it's time to look at the three keys to the game for the Panthers.

Run the ball at will

Christian McCaffrey or not, the Panthers have to establish the run game early and often. The Eagles' defense ranks 31st against the run allowing an average of 150.3 yards per game. Carolina has not run the ball as well as they would like but this is a great week to get that phase of the offense going. Chuba Hubbard had a solid first start and if he is pressed into action again, I expect an even bigger game from him. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 80+ yards and a score, assuming McCaffrey can't go.

Don't let Jalen hurt you

Philadelphia's offense is solely centered around quarterback Jalen Hurts. He's still developing as a passer but has made some major improvements from his rookie season just a year ago. Head coach Nick Sirianni is not afraid to run the football with Hurts either. In fact, he has the 2nd most carries on the team (34), just three carries less than the team's No. 1 back, Miles Sanders. If Carolina can limit Hurts, this Eagles offense will be stuck.

Shutdown the perimeter game

When Jalen Hurts does drop back to throw, he's got some guys on the outside that can do damage with the ball in space and down the field. Jalen Reagor, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins have a ton of speed. Although Hurts tends to hold onto the ball, I would expect that to change this week as a result of Carolina's elite pass-rushing abilities. In doing so, they'll be able to get the ball in the hands of those speedy receivers that can pop a big play at any moment. Open field tackling is going to be crucial for the Panthers.

