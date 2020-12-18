Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Packers

Three things the Panthers have to do to have a chance to beat the Packers.

Carolina is going to have their hands full this Saturday as they get set to clash with the NFC's top team, Green Bay. The Packers claim home to the NFL's top-scoring offense and overall, one of the best offenses in the league.

What will the Panthers have to do to have a chance to pull off the massive upset? Here are our three keys to the game:

Win time of possession

We all know how good the Packers' offense is. They can score at any moment, from any area of the field. They have a balanced attack and are able to keep defenses guessing as to when they will take a shot down the field.

If the Panthers get into a high-scoring affair, this favors the Packers. I know Joe Brady says he never likes to just keep the ball away from the opposing offense, but that's probably your best chance of winning this game. Keep the defense fresh and limit the Packers to 60 plays or less. This also plays into my next key.

Pound the football

This won't assure you that you'll win the game but if Teddy Bridgewater is dropping back 40+ times, it's over. To win the time of possession, you have to run the football and commit to doing it even if it doesn't have much success early on. When you look at the numbers, the Packers rank 12th in rushing yards allowed per game (109.7), BUT rank 23rd in rushing yards per play (4.57) - teams aren't running it enough.

It may seem a tad high, but when you're playing a high-flying offense in cold, possibly snowy weather, the target for Mike Davis' carries need to be in the 20-25 range. Let him pound the ball in between the tackles and run clock. If Carolina does this successfully, it'll open up some things for Teddy Bridgewater in the passing game.

Eliminate explosive plays defensively

The Packers' offense has several home runs just waiting to happen. Davante Adams is considered one of the best wide receivers in the league and has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games. Double-team him? Nope. If you do so, then you're going to leave Marquez Valdes-Scantling open for a deep ball, which he has been so good at. Valdes-Scantling is averaging 19.5 yards per catch, which leads the NFL. The next closest receiver? Carolina's DJ Moore, who is a full yard behind.

