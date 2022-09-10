Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Browns

Football is back baby! After a nice long break, we can again catch some regular season Panthers action this weekend for the first time since January The Browns are coming to town, and both teams will be vying to get the season started on the right foot.

Looking to improve on last season's 5-12 record, it is going to be important for Coach Rhule and his staff to have the players ready to go for a talented Browns roster if they hope to walk out of week 1 in the win column.

Here are the keys to accomplishing that:

Keep Chubb/Hunt in check

The Browns sport possibly the most talented backfield tandem in the league in league in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb was 2nd in the NFL last year with 1,259 rushing yards, and has been one of the most consistent running backs in the league over his first four NFL seasons. Kareem Hunt is coming off a season where we was only able to suit up in 8 games due to injury, but amassed 560 scrimmage yards over those games as a backup nonetheless. With such a talented duo, the Browns have been able to set the tone often with one of the best rushing attacks in the league. If the Panthers are to succeed on Sunday, keeping these two from running wild needs to be top priority.

Last season, Carolina ranked tied for 8th in terms of yards-per-carry allowed at 4.1 yards/attempt. It will be important for similar numbers to show on Sunday, where newcomers Matt Ioannidis, Damien Wilson, Corey Littleton, and Xavier Woods, among others, are going to have to step up and gel early to see the results necessary.

Both teams are heading into the game hoping to make the other pass the ball more than they’d like to, an especially enticing option for defensive coordinator Phil Snow with Cleveland back-up Jacoby Brissett at the helm.

Don’t let Myles Garrett get into a rhythm

Garrett, the Browns all-pro edge rusher, is one of the most dominant defensive forces in the league. With a Browns franchise record 16 sacks last season, Garrett became one of only 3 players to have totaled 10+ sacks each of the last three seasons. He is currently +700 to lead the league in sacks this season, second only to T.J. Watt. The dude is a master of his craft.

As for the Panthers, first-round pick Ickey Ekwonu is getting thrown straight into the fire in his first career start at left tackle. There are few scenarios that would prove as challenging as that of this week, as even if Garrett is flexed to the other side of the line towards right tackle Taylor Moton, Pro Bowl edge Jadaveon Clowney will be waiting in the wings.

Ekwonu is heading into his rookie season projecting to be a great run blocker who is going to need some polishing in his pass blocking. Without coaching and veteran leadership preaching steadiness and picking up the rookie, things could go south very quickly for the Panthers offense if Garrett & Clowney are able to pick on the Ekwonu’s lack of experience. New Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo is going to need to get creative with his pass protections this weekend to provide Baker Mayfield with the consistent time he will need to make strong decisions with the ball. Support Ickey with the tight ends, key in some other blockers toward the Browns stars, and just don’t let Cleveland dictate the tone of the trenches.

Keep things simple for Baker Mayfield

Mayfield needs to have some clear decisions this weekend. No player has thrown more interceptions over the last four seasons than the 56 thrown by Baker Mayfield (edging out fellow Panthers QB Sam Darnold, who had 52 over the same timespan). In a game likely to be slowed in pace by both scheme & weather, turnovers will be even more costly. The fewer possessions there are over the course of a game, the more important it is that you make the chances you have count.

On top of Carolina’s need for consistent quarterback play, they are also facing a Cleveland defense that was 4th in the league in yards per passing attempt last season, and 5th in total passing yards allowed. The secondary is led by arguably the most disruptive corner in the NFL in Denzel Ward. Ward is the only player in the NFL with 10+ passes defended and 2+ interceptions during each of the last four seasons.

Garrett & Clowney will be coming off the edge, Ward & the rest of the Browns' talented secondary will be hawking around the passing lanes, and emotions will be running high in an opening weekend revenge game following an unceremonious exit from Cleveland. There are a lot of reasons why the best thing for Baker Mayfield, and by extension, the entire Panthers team, is to keep things simple.

Emphasize and foster the connection between Mayfield and D.J. Moore. Get McCaffrey some high-success passes out of the backfield. If you’re Ben McAdoo, you want to do whatever you need to make sure your quarterback leaves this week with his head held high, ready to lead the team through the 17+ weeks to follow. The fewer decisions Baker needs to make, the less time there is for disruption, and the more confidence that is built through rhythm and success, the better things will be for everyone on Carolina’s side.