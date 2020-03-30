Panthers Look to Improve Quarterback Play in 2020

The 2019 season was certainly one many Panthers fans would like to scrap from the memory bank, but in order to see better days ahead, you must acknowledge the past.

Surprisingly, the Carolina Panthers were ranked dead last in the NFL in total QBR (27.8). This stat was a combination of the efforts provided by Cam Newton, Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier. Two of the three quarterbacks (Cam Newton and Kyle Allen) are no longer with the team as the team elected to release Newton and traded Allen to Washington for a fifth round pick. Will Grier remains as the only quarterback from the 2019 roster and let's just say he went through some growing pains in his 1.5 games played.

The Panthers brought in some new flesh to the quarterback room by signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract and signing XFL star P.J. Walker to a two-year deal. With a new coaching staff and new offensive scheme, it is anyone's guess as to who will eventually win the starting job, although many will assume it's Bridgewater's job to lose - and those who make that claim would be right.

What Carolina needs to improve is its depth at the position. Last year, both Allen and Grier looked skiddish at times and often made the wrong reads and rushed through their progressions. Grier needs to have a big offseason in his development and by bringing in Walker, that creates some great competition for the backup role. For Grier, he doesn't want to fall behind in his development or the front office will lose faith in him eventually becoming the guy. Ideally, he needs to win the backup role and prepare himself to be ready to go in at any minute. As for Walker, this is his second crack at the NFL and is hoping this stint is much longer lived than the previous one. He'll be fighting and scrapping to earn his way into the backup role, which once again makes for great competition. Both of these guys have something to fight for and are at critical junctures in their respective careers.

To help the quarterbacks along, it helps to have Christian McCaffrey in the backfield and Robby Anderson paired up with D.J. Moore on the outside. Carolina may not have a top quarterback room at seasons end, but don't expect them to finish anywhere near dead last again. Matt Rhule and Joe Brady know how to develop players and put them in positions to succeed.

Do you think the Panthers quarterbacks will perform better in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

