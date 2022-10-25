Skip to main content

Panthers Make a Series of Roster Moves

Carolina adds two players to the roster.

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed veteran defensive end Henry Anderson on the reserve/non-football injury or illness list. Anderson has appeared in six games for the Panthers this season and has totaled 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit. 

Anderson missed this past week's game against Tampa Bay due to an illness. Being placed on the reserve/non-football injury or illness list simply means that a player suffered an injury outside of football or in this case, an illness.

The Panthers also signed offensive tackle Larnel Coleman off the Miami Dolphins practice squad and CB Tae Hayes, who had been elevated from the practice squad in each of the last two weeks.

Coleman has played in just one career game which came earlier this season against the Buffalo Bills. He only played one snap. Coleman was a 2021 7th round draft choice by the Dolphins out of UMass.

By signing Hayes off the practice squad, the Panthers had one spot available and gave that to defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, who was waived earlier in the week.

