Panthers Offseason Moves Cater to the Rebound of Matt Paradis

One of the biggest reasons for the Carolina Panthers' struggles in 2019 was due to the deficiencies of the offensive line.

The Panthers led the NFL in sacks allowed (58) and allowed the 7th most QB hits (102). Those are two categories that you never want to lead the league in or be near the bottom at. Doing so will result in an insufficient offense and a quarterback likely to get injured, i.e. Cam Newton and Will Grier.

To help solidify the offensive line, GM Marty Hurney made a "big splash" in free agency last year bringing in center Matt Paradis, who was previously a four year starter with the Denver Broncos and helped lead the franchise to a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers.

Brining in Paradis was thought to have been a great move and one that would really benefit guys like Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey. Unfortunately, Paradis took a major step back in his first season in Carolina. You can see how big the drop off was by glancing at his Pro Football Focus grades. He went from a dominant, consistent lineman, to a hitting rock bottom in 2019.

2015: 75.1

2016: 90.2

2017: 74.0

2018: 80.6

2019: 63.5

Is this just a product of adjusting to a new offense and personnel? Or was the previous regime's offense not the right fit for him? Luckily for Paradis, he will have a fresh start with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady and new head coach Matt Rhule.

With the Panthers in the midst of a rebuild, they decided to tear up a good portion of their starting offensive line and the end result should be very beneficial for Paradis. Hurney brought in Michael Schofield and traded for Russell Okung - both had played alongside Paradis in Denver in 2016. Having familiarity with those guys should help accelerate the cohesiveness of the offense.

The center position is one of the most underrated positions in football. It's not just snapping a ball, there's much more responsibility to it. Knowing what kind of snap needs to be had, where to position the snap, reading blitzes, communicating with the other lineman in changing protections, etc. They're essentially the quarterback of the offensive line, they call all the shots and when the center fails at his job, the line will most likely deteriorate.

If Paradis can return to form in 2020, Carolina could have one of the most improved offensive lines in the NFL.

Do you think Matt Paradis will rebound this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.