Panthers OL Coach Marcus Satterfield to Join South Carolina
Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers lost offensive assistant DJ Mangas and quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz who both took jobs at LSU. On Thursday, the Panthers lost a third assistant as assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield is taking the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Satterfield spent two seasons with Matt Rhule at Baylor before coming with him to Carolina. During his first season at Baylor, Satterfield served as the director of recruiting, then became the Bears tight ends coach in 2019. Satterfield also served as the offensive coordinator at Temple under Rhule from 2013-15 and coached current Panthers QB P.J. Walker and WR Robby Anderson.
This will be a great opportunity for Satterfield to continue his ascent up the coaching ranks coordinating a Power Five offense.
Below is a look at each of Satterfield's stops over his 20-year coaching career.
1999-2000 | University of Tennessee-Chattanooga | Assistant
2001 | University of Tennessee-Chattanooga | Wide Receivers
2002-03 | University of Tennessee | Graduate Assistant
2004 | University of Richmond | Wide Receivers
2005 | Western Carolina | Wide Receivers
2006-07 | University of Tennessee-Martin | Offensive Coordinator
2008 | University of Tennessee-Martin | Assistant Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator
2009-12 | University of Tennessee-Chattanooga | Offensive Coordinator
2013-15 | Temple University | Offensive Coordinator
2016-17 | Tennessee Tech | Head Coach
2018 | East Tennessee State | Offensive Coordinator
2018-19 | Baylor | Tight Ends
2020-pres | Carolina Panthers | Offensive Line Assistant
