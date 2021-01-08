Panthers OL Coach Marcus Satterfield to Join South Carolina

The Panthers now have three holes to fill on the coaching staff.

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers lost offensive assistant DJ Mangas and quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz who both took jobs at LSU. On Thursday, the Panthers lost a third assistant as assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield is taking the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Satterfield spent two seasons with Matt Rhule at Baylor before coming with him to Carolina. During his first season at Baylor, Satterfield served as the director of recruiting, then became the Bears tight ends coach in 2019. Satterfield also served as the offensive coordinator at Temple under Rhule from 2013-15 and coached current Panthers QB P.J. Walker and WR Robby Anderson.

This will be a great opportunity for Satterfield to continue his ascent up the coaching ranks coordinating a Power Five offense.

Below is a look at each of Satterfield's stops over his 20-year coaching career.

1999-2000 | University of Tennessee-Chattanooga | Assistant

2001 | University of Tennessee-Chattanooga | Wide Receivers

2002-03 | University of Tennessee | Graduate Assistant

2004 | University of Richmond | Wide Receivers

2005 | Western Carolina | Wide Receivers

2006-07 | University of Tennessee-Martin | Offensive Coordinator

2008 | University of Tennessee-Martin | Assistant Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

2009-12 | University of Tennessee-Chattanooga | Offensive Coordinator

2013-15 | Temple University | Offensive Coordinator

2016-17 | Tennessee Tech | Head Coach

2018 | East Tennessee State | Offensive Coordinator

2018-19 | Baylor | Tight Ends

2020-pres | Carolina Panthers | Offensive Line Assistant

