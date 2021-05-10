Panthers OL David Moore Named a Top 10 UDFA Signing

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four undrafted free agents. One of the four, Grambling State offensive lineman, David Moore, is someone that could actually have a fair chance at making the 53-man roster.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently did an article in which he ranked the top ten undrafted free agents both on talent and fit with their new team in the NFL. Moore checked in at No. 10 on Trapasso's list.

Here's what he had to say about the new Panthers lineman:

Moore will not lose leverage battles in the trenches at just under 6-2 and 330 pounds with offensive tackle arms that reach over 34 inches. In my scouting report for Moore I wrote "anchors like a champ." He's an average to slightly above-average athlete by NFL interior blocker standards, and he's coming from Grambling, so his acclimation process will take time. But he's ready to grapple inside. At times in pass protection, his feet stop churning, which stretches his balance to the limit. Moore is a textbook, under control combo blocker in the run game who plays with plenty of power. The only hurdle standing in the way is sixth-round pick Deonte Brown, who joins the Panthers with an Alabama pedigree. And he's even bigger and wider than Moore at 6-3 and 344 pounds.

Moore worked with the Panthers coaching staff during the Reese's Senior Bowl and really impressed a lot of folks. Some may have thought he could be a late day three pick following his performance that week.

Carolina's offensive line is going to need some help on the inside so don't be surprised if he snatches up one of those spots on the active roster. Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown, John Miller, and Mike Horton will also be competing for playing time at the two guard spots.

