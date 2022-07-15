Panthers on the Roster Bubble: OL Dennis Daley

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: OL Dennis Daley

Daley was average for the Panthers in 2019 as a rookie but ended up starting in nine games that season. He wasn't great by any means (allowed eight sacks) but he definitely played above expectations for a day three pick and even earned the second-highest grade for offensive line rookies in Week 6 by PFF.

Unfortunately, he dealt with a number of injuries in his second year which limited him to only five games and three starts. This past season, he was better in pass protection but was constantly flagged for penalties, mainly holding. He was penalized nine times in 2022 and it was one of the many reasons he lost out on a starting spot to Michael Jordan.

The signing of Bradley Bozeman kicks Pat Elflein to guard and with the selection of Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen slides inside to guard as well. With Michael Jordan also in the mix, Daley is likely to be the fourth option at left guard. On the right side, the Panthers added Austin Corbett and 6th round pick Cade Mays.

Last year, the Panthers kept nine offensive lineman on the initial 53-man roster. You figure that the locks to make it this year will be Taylor Moton, Austin Corbett, Bradley Bozeman, Brady Christensen, Ikem Ekwonu, and Pat Elflein. This leaves just three spots left if they choose to only keep nine again. Assuming the Panthers would like to keep another tackle, Cameron Erving might take up a spot as well. Daley will have to beat out Cade Mays, Deonte Brown, and Michael Jordan for one of those final spots.

