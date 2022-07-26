Panthers on the Roster Bubble: RB Spencer Brown

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: RB Spencer Brown

Establishing depth at the running back position is key for teams to be successful in the NFL. For the Panthers, it's even more important given the recent injury history of star running back, Christian McCaffrey. In the last two offseasons, the Panthers have added a number of backs but are entering camp with what appears to be three that will make the 53-man cut.

With D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard backing up McCaffrey, there's really no need for the Panthers to carry a fourth back. If healthy, McCaffrey will eat up the majority of the carries, leaving very little opportunities for Foreman/Hubbard.

If for whatever reason the Panthers feel the need to add a fourth back, it would most likely be Spencer Brown, who signed with the team last offseason as an undrafted free agent out of UAB.

Although he didn't boast huge numbers in preseason play, head coach Matt Rhule was very complimentary of him and repeatedly talked about how you could "feel" his presence.

"Your greatest ability is your availability and Spencer is in there day in and day out. We know he's a good runner but there's so much more to being a running back. Blitz pickup, running the right routes, playing on special teams and Spencer is trying to develop in those areas but you can see he's got the fundamental gift of running the football. I think he's got a good future."

With McCaffrey expected to sit out each of the three preseason games and limited reps for the other two backs, there will be plenty of opportunities for Brown to make a big enough of an impression to vie for a roster spot.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.