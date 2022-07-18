Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR Keith Kirkwood

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: WR Keith Kirkwood

Kirkwood has been with the Panthers for the past two seasons but has not been on the field much due to a number of injuries. He has been on one-year deals over the last two years and re-signed with the team on another one-year deal in early June. The move was mainly to add more experience to what is a very young wide receiving corps behind DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, and Rashard Higgins.

In his two seasons with the Panthers, Kirkwood has hauled in just four receptions for 30 yards in four games. At 6'3", 210 lbs, he has the body to be a reliable target over the middle in preseason play. Assuming the Panthers don't add another veteran receiver between now and the start of the regular season, Kirkwood will have a chance to make the 53-man cut.

Conversely, he's going to have to beat out 2021 6th round pick Shi Smith and veterans Brandon Zylstra and Andre Roberts. Zylstra is a receiver that the coaching staff really likes as a fifth option in the passing game and he also brings value on special teams. The same can be said about Roberts who will be the team's kick returner.

Kirkwood's only chance of making it, injury aside, is if the Panthers keep seven receivers which is unlikely.

