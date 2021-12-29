Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Panthers Place Another Defensive Starter on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Carolina adds to an already long list of players on the COVID list.
    Author:

    The number continues to grow for the amount of Panthers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wednesday afternoon, starting linebacker Haason Reddick joined fellow starters LB Shaq Thompson and DE Brian Burns. 

    According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days.

    The Panthers did, however, activate center Pat Elflein and Dennis Daley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Had Elflein stayed on the list, the Panthers would have been down to their fourth center which would have likely been Trent Scott.

    In 15 games this season, Reddick has accumulated 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

    Read More

    The Panthers take on the Saints this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST in New Orleans.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16787195_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place Another Defensive Starter on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16788667_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Saints

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16788732_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16606291_168388579_lowres (1)
    News

    Panthers QB Room Shrinks to Three Following Release of Veteran

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15391856_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    David Tepper & Players Continue to Express Confidence in Matt Rhule's Process

    23 hours ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    WATCH: Matt Rhule Press Conference 12/27

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_16788544_168388579_lowres
    News

    Panthers vs Saints Kickoff Time Pushed Back

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_13686150_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Dealing with a 'Somewhat Significant' Amount of COVID Cases

    Dec 27, 2021