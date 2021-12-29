Panthers Place Another Defensive Starter on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Carolina adds to an already long list of players on the COVID list.

The number continues to grow for the amount of Panthers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wednesday afternoon, starting linebacker Haason Reddick joined fellow starters LB Shaq Thompson and DE Brian Burns.

According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days.

The Panthers did, however, activate center Pat Elflein and Dennis Daley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Had Elflein stayed on the list, the Panthers would have been down to their fourth center which would have likely been Trent Scott.

In 15 games this season, Reddick has accumulated 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Panthers take on the Saints this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST in New Orleans.

