Panthers Place CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on Injured Reserve

Saturday morning, the Carolina Panthers made a series of moves ahead of this Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams. One of which was placing cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve with a thigh injury.

Thomas-Oliver's absence may not be as big of a factor on the defensive side of the ball as Jaycee Horn, who is out with a rib injury, but he'll be missed on the special teams unit. The coaching staff views Thomas-Oliver as one of the top special teams players on the roster.

With Horn and Thomas-Oliver unable to suit up, the Panthers elevated cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

