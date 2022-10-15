Skip to main content

Panthers Place CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on Injured Reserve

Carolina loses a key special teams player.

Saturday morning, the Carolina Panthers made a series of moves ahead of this Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams. One of which was placing cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve with a thigh injury.

Thomas-Oliver's absence may not be as big of a factor on the defensive side of the ball as Jaycee Horn, who is out with a rib injury, but he'll be missed on the special teams unit. The coaching staff views Thomas-Oliver as one of the top special teams players on the roster.

With Horn and Thomas-Oliver unable to suit up, the Panthers elevated cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19165199_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Update Jaycee Horn's Status vs Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19219569_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18891260_168388579_lowres
GM Report

P.J. Walker Expected to Start at QB vs Rams

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19206388_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Rams Game

By Schuyler Callihan
Black Cyan Purple Modern Neon Versus YouTube thumbnail
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Rams Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17444244
GM Report

Sean Payton Calls Panthers Head Coaching Job 'Attractive'

By Ian Black
IMG_0619
GM Report

Ben McAdoo Gives Thoughts on P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason, an Emergency QB + More

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0617
GM Report

Al Holcomb Talks Being Promoted, Relationship with Steve Wilks, Rams Offense + More

By Schuyler Callihan