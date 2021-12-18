Skip to main content
    Panthers Place Defensive Starter on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Panthers will be down another starter on Sunday.
    Author:

    Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed starting defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days. Given that he landed on the list the day before the game, he will not be able to play in Sunday's game in Buffalo. This leaves the Panthers with just three interior defensive lineman in Bravvion Roy, DaQuan Jones, and Phil Hoskins.

    In 13 games this season, Brown has tallied 36 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and two sacks.

    The Panthers and Bills are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

